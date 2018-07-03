Shah Rukh Khan was the best entertainer at Ambani bash. These pics and videos are proof

From leading the surprise Bollywood flashmob to posing with the most stylish and interesting people, actor Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that there is nobody like him when it comes to entertaining. We are, of course, talking about the engagement party of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to Shloka Mehta that took place on Saturday.

Akash and Shloka Mehta’s engagement was undoubtedly the event of the year with the who’s who of India rubbing shoulders at the grand bash. SRK’s son Aryan to Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among several others, were in attendance.

But it was SRK who stole the show. Sachin Tendulkar took a cute selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and posted it on his Instagram.

Jab SRK met SRT 😋 @iamsrk A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on Jul 2, 2018 at 6:14am PDT

Shah Rukh was also at his wittiest best as he teased younger Ambani, Anant, about his rumoured girlfriend. SRK is seen asking Anant to rate Radhika on her performance and he Anant happily replied, “10 million...infinity!”.

Shah Rukh then retorted, “Tumhari koi girlfriend nahi hai? (Don’t you have a girlfriend?)”, with Radhika standing next to the actor on stage.

Shah Rukh, Abhishek, Ranbir and Arjun , among several others, also did a Bollywood flash mob, leaving the guests pleasantly surprised. The song they danced to was Gal Mithi from Ayesha.

Shah Rukh’s photo with Kajol and Karan also had the internet in a meltdown.

Checkout more pics and videos from the grand bash:

SRK also posed with his family - wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan:

