Shah Rukh Khan was the best entertainer at Ambani bash. These pics and videos are proof
Shah Rukh Khan stole the show at the grand Ambani engagement party this Saturday in Mumbai, Check out pics and videos.bollywood Updated: Jul 03, 2018 10:31 IST
From leading the surprise Bollywood flashmob to posing with the most stylish and interesting people, actor Shah Rukh Khan once again proved that there is nobody like him when it comes to entertaining. We are, of course, talking about the engagement party of Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash to Shloka Mehta that took place on Saturday.
Akash and Shloka Mehta’s engagement was undoubtedly the event of the year with the who’s who of India rubbing shoulders at the grand bash. SRK’s son Aryan to Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, Shweta Nanda with daughter Navya Naveli, Ranbir Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, among several others, were in attendance.
But it was SRK who stole the show. Sachin Tendulkar took a cute selfie with Shah Rukh Khan and posted it on his Instagram.
Shah Rukh was also at his wittiest best as he teased younger Ambani, Anant, about his rumoured girlfriend. SRK is seen asking Anant to rate Radhika on her performance and he Anant happily replied, “10 million...infinity!”.
Shah Rukh then retorted, “Tumhari koi girlfriend nahi hai? (Don’t you have a girlfriend?)”, with Radhika standing next to the actor on stage.
Video: Watch SRK pulling Anant Ambani's leg with Anant's rumoured girlfriend Radhika Merchant by his side. No one can beat SRK when it comes to entertaining audience!
Shah Rukh, Abhishek, Ranbir and Arjun , among several others, also did a Bollywood flash mob, leaving the guests pleasantly surprised. The song they danced to was Gal Mithi from Ayesha.
A surprise flash mob from the guests, family and Bollywood stars to congratulate Akash & Shloka on their engagement! The biggest names of B town - @ranbirkapoor , @iamsrk , @arjunkapoor , @bachchan & more leading the entire group!
Shah Rukh’s photo with Kajol and Karan also had the internet in a meltdown.
Checkout more pics and videos from the grand bash:
All smiles!
Shloka's engagement
SRK also posed with his family - wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan Khan:
