Shahid Kapoor defends Kabir Singh: ‘No one brought up Baazigar when Shah Rukh Khan killed Shilpa Shetty’

Sep 23, 2019

Shahid Kapoor spoke up in defence of his blockbuster, Kabir Singh, which has been criticised for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. The film, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s remake of his hit Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh has emerged as 2019’s biggest hit despite largely unflattering reviews and multiple controversies.

Talking about his film’s enthusiastic reception by the audience, Shahid said at India Today Conclave, “Kabir Singh is among the top 10 grossers of all times in the history of Indian cinema when it comes to box office India collection. I don’t think anybody can predict that their film can do that kind of business. We felt that the product was potent; we felt that we made a good film. We knew that it’s edgy and we knew that it could make certain people uncomfortable but we learnt otherwise when the movie got released. As a fraternity we are certain times way behind the audience. We have created notions in our heads, which limits our own creativity and so I learnt from that.”

Discussing about how Kabir Singh and films at large are about real life mimicking reel, Shahid said, “If you think cinema is an educational institution that you’re taught what you should or should not to do, that’s your choice. Cinema is meant to mirror life. It’s about representing the truth. It’s an adult film, for adults, who can distinguish between right and wrong. Are you telling me that Mr Bachchan is someone who taught people to be a thief? You know you’re going to watch a movie right, it’s fiction right? I’ve seen situations like this in life. When a couple fights, if a third person views it, they’ll have a different idea. Fundamentally, they’re in love. I’ve seen independent women date simple boys, and vice versa. That’s how life is, it’s unpredictable. Why is there a problem? You choose to take away what you want from the film. That’s what democracy is all about.”

Giving examples of other films, Shahid added, “The film is about a flawed character. Preity (Kiara Advani) is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn’t know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preity in his life. No one brought up Baazigar, when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor’s neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?”

Kabir Singh is a box office success, having made Rs 278 crore, making it the biggest solo hit of Shahid’s career, and the biggest Bollywood hit of 2019.

