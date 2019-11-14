Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani have a Kabir Singh reunion, Malaika Arora credits her genes for her fitness at Fit & Fab Awards 2019. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:46 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities such as Malaika Arora and Shahid Kapoor, known for their fitness, made it to the Spa Fit & Fab Awards 2019 on Wednesday.

Shahid and his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani united on the red carpet at the event. The looked excited to meet each other at the event posed together for the photographs. While Shahid wore a quirky black and white pair of shirt and trousers for the awards, Kiara sizzled in a shimmery bronze gown with a thigh-high slit.

Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor and Tahira Kashyap at Fit & Fab Awards.

Sonali Bendre, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora at Fit & Fab Awards.

Kiara later posted a picture from their union on her Instagram stories and captioned it, “Meet this lovely one after a long time.” Shahid replied to the picture, calling her by her screen name, Preeti.

Their film, Kabir Singh went on to become the biggest blockbuster of the year 2019 with domestic collections of Rs 278 crore before it was beaten by Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s War.

Sonu Sood, Rahul Dev and Rakul Preet Singh at Fit & Fab Awards.

Malaika Arora, who is undoubtedly one of the fittest persons in the glamour industry, made a stunning appearance at the event. She walked in a red tulle gown, reminding much of Deepika Padukone’s magenta attire at the Cannes this year. She completed her look with pearl jewellery and her hair tied at the back. She was later joined by sister Amrita Arora, who attended the event in a silver gown with a thigh-high slit.

During the day, Malaika was spotted during her regular fitness routine in an animal print gym wear. She had shared her excitement ahead of the event by posting a picture of her gym look on her Instagram stories with the caption, “Feelin a spring in my step.” Malaika revealed her fitness mantra at the event and credited her genes for her look. “We are what we are because of our mom,” she said.

Also read: Katy Perry poses with Prince of Wales, Jacqueline Fernandez ahead of her maiden Indian concert. See pics

Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor, too, were spotted bonding at the event. Like Shahid, they also arrived in black and white suits. While Karan wore a newspaper print blazer, Anil chose checks for the evening. Actor Rakul Preet Singh also attended the event in a simple red dress with a side slit.

Writer and budding filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, also walked the red carpet at the awards. She was spotted in a shimmery one-shoulder silver gown with a tiny train.

Follow @htshowbiz for more