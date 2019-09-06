Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate first birthday of son Zain, share pics from celebrations. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 09:06 IST

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput celebrated the first birthday of their son Zain on Thursday. Mira has shared few pictures, giving us a glimpse of the celebrations.

Posting a picture with Zain, Mira wrote on Instagram, “Try and find Zain without a kissie patch.. Happy Birthday to my world #bigbabyboy.”In the image, Mira is seen laughing as she holds Zain in her arms. Mira is wearing a printed shirt and has paired it with a hat and sunglasses while Zain is wearing a blue and white striped t-shirt in the picture.

Mira also shared pictures on her Instragram story. While one picture showed the decorations with ‘Happy Birthday Zain’ written in golden on the wall as the birthday boy walked around, the other one had a closeup of the table with a spoon.

Earlier, an excited Mira shared a picture from the preparation for the party on Instagram and wrote, “DIY Birthday Prep.” In the picture, we could see decoration material kept on a table.

Recently, Mira and Shahid celebrated the birthday of their three-year-old daughter Misha and the happy mom posted an unseen picture of her childhood on her Instagram. “I love you my sweetheart. Happiest birthday to my angel Misha. I pray for your happiness my darling, God bless you always! Thank you for being the light of our lives,” she wrote alongside the image.

After Zain’s birth in September 2018, Shahid had shared the news on social media and written: “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

Shahid and Mira married in 2015 after their parents arranged the union. During an appearance on filmmaker Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan, Shahid talked about his married life, parenting and more. “My wife tells me that I am a little obsessive and protective and that I need to calm down a little bit. I tell her that she is too casual. Having said that, we try and find the middle ground which I think is good for the kids because you need to have both types of parents. If both are too obsessive or both are too careless I don’t think that works, so you need to find that balance,” he had said.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 08:59 IST