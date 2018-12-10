Shahid Kapoor opens up on stomach cancer rumours, says he is totally fine

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor Monday quashed reports claiming that he is suffering from stomach cancer. The 37-year-old actor took to Twitter to give a health updated to his followers. “Guys I’m totally fine please don’t believe random stuff,” Shahid tweeted.

Guys I’m totally fine pl don’t believe random stuff. — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) December 10, 2018

Reports stating that Shahid was suffering from stomach cancer started doing the rounds on the web last week. While the actor has been quiet about the reports, a source close to him had earlier quashed the rumours.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu. The film, which also starred Shraddha Kapoor, did not perform well at the box-office.

Shahid is currently busy shooting for the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, titled Kabir Singh. The film is being helmed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original 2017 Telugu blockbuster. Kabir Singh will hit the screens on June 21, 2019.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 12:30 IST