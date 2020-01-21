e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Shahid Kapoor returns to Jersey shoot with injured lip: 'It's still raw but doesn't show much'. See pics

Shahid Kapoor returns to Jersey shoot with injured lip: ‘It’s still raw but doesn’t show much’. See pics

Shahid Kapoor is on his way back to Chandigarh to resume shoot for Jersey. The actor came back home in Mumbai a week ago after he got injured on sets.

bollywood Updated: Jan 21, 2020 18:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shahid Kapoor is headed back to Chandigarh.
Shahid Kapoor is headed back to Chandigarh.
         

Actor Shahid Kapoor is returning to Chandigarh to resume shoot for his sports film Jersey. Shahid has to fly down to Mumbai last week after he hurt his face during a scene rehearsal.

Shahid was struck by a ball which landed him in hospital with stitches on his lips. The actor’s wife Mira Rajput flew to be by his side and the couple came back to their home in Mumbai the same day, January 12.

Now, Shahid is heading back on the job. “Thank you all for your wishes. The torn lip is still a bit raw but doesn’t show much now. So back on set. Boom!!,” Shahid wrote on his Instagram stories with a picture of himself in his car, on the way to the airport. While his lips look swollen in the picture, they are no visible signs of the injury.

A source close to the film’s makers had told PTI: “Shahid was playing perfectly fine and rehearsing before the shot, when the ball unexpectedly came and hit him on the lower lip and cut open a wide gash where blood started gushing out. He was immediately taken for treatment and a doctor was rushed to see him. To close the wound, stitches were sutured by the doctor.”

 

He had said that the film has taken “a little bit of my blood” but he is recovering fast. “Thank you for all the concern. Yes, I have got a few stitches but am recovering fast. #jersey has taken a little bit of my blood but a script this good deserves that in the least. Have a good one you all. Keep it real. Make it count. Spread the love. Humanity above all,” Shahid tweeted last Sunday.

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla says he is ‘done’ with Asim Riaz and wants to quit, fight divides Twitter

Jersey chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late thirties driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.

The Hindi version of the sports drama is being directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original 2019 Telugu film, starring Nani in the lead. Jersey, which also features Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapoor, will release in August this year.

