Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 09, 2019-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh teaser gets loud cheers from wife Mira Rajput, Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh teaser was praised by the viewers as well as his wife Mira Rajput and the original Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda.

bollywood Updated: Apr 09, 2019 11:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shahid Kapoor,Kabir Singh,Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh teaser.

Shahid Kapoor has been getting rave reviews for the recently released teaser of his upcoming film, Kabir Singh. The actor plays a drug addict and an alcoholic doctor in the film, which is an official remake of the 2017 hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. As several fans and friends praised the intriguing trailer, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput was among the ones to give the loudest shout-outs for the teaser.

Mira shared the Arjun Singh teaser on her Instagram account and captained it, “Boom #whattawowow.”

Shahid also got a thumbs up from the original Arjun Reddy -- actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shared his response on Twitter. Vijay tweeted, “Kabir Singh! Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara.” Shahid replied to Vijay while addressing him as brother. He wrote, “#kabirsingh calling #arjunreddy wownwownwown wadawaown. Big love brother.”

Among others who praised the Kabir Singh teaser was rapper Badshah who called it, “Faad.” Shahid even replied to him saying, “@badboyshah hor kitni tareefan???”

The teaser was also liked by the viewers who took to Twitter to compare the Kabir Singh stills with the original Telugu film.

Shahid can be seen drinking alcohol, snorting cocaine and using swear words in the Kabir Singh teaser. His character looks similar to his character Tommy in the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Also read: Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor is a boozing, cocaine-snorting, swearing angry doctor in love

Kabir Singh has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original. The film is set to release on June 21 this year. Shahid plays the role of an alcoholic surgeon in the film who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) marries someone else.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 11:05 IST

more from bollywood
trending topics