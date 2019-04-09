Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh teaser gets loud cheers from wife Mira Rajput, Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda

Shahid Kapoor has been getting rave reviews for the recently released teaser of his upcoming film, Kabir Singh. The actor plays a drug addict and an alcoholic doctor in the film, which is an official remake of the 2017 hit Telugu movie Arjun Reddy. As several fans and friends praised the intriguing trailer, Shahid’s wife Mira Rajput was among the ones to give the loudest shout-outs for the teaser.

Mira shared the Arjun Singh teaser on her Instagram account and captained it, “Boom #whattawowow.”

Shahid also got a thumbs up from the original Arjun Reddy -- actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shared his response on Twitter. Vijay tweeted, “Kabir Singh! Sending my love and best wishes to my men @imvangasandeep, @ShahidKapoor & the lady @Advani_Kiara.” Shahid replied to Vijay while addressing him as brother. He wrote, “#kabirsingh calling #arjunreddy wownwownwown wadawaown. Big love brother.”

Among others who praised the Kabir Singh teaser was rapper Badshah who called it, “Faad.” Shahid even replied to him saying, “@badboyshah hor kitni tareefan???”

The teaser was also liked by the viewers who took to Twitter to compare the Kabir Singh stills with the original Telugu film.

ARJUN REDDY gave huge success to @TheDeverakonda &

KABIR KHAN also give huge success to @shahidkapoor

Tailer is massive 🔥@shahidkapoor you nailed it bruhh....❤️#KabirSingh #KabirSinghTeaser #KabirSingh teaser pic.twitter.com/t7D9BCRUYD — Gully ka Londa (@GullykaLondaa12) April 8, 2019

Shahid was Good without a doubt, But it's clear now no one can play the role that Vijay Deverakonda has pulled out in Arjun Reddy. 🔥♥️#KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/tFsiSOyxSS — Guru (@iamGuruR) April 8, 2019

Pic 1: Expectations 😍



Pic 2 : Reality 😅#ArjunReddy #KabirSingh pic.twitter.com/rCS04H5hTG — R O W D Y R E B E L°🔥 (@DarlingFanShiva) April 8, 2019

Can't wait to see how #KabirSingh will match the level of #ArjunReddy ..but teaser is just waooo and @shahidkapoor you are looking extremely hawtttt ❤ ..m sure #VijayDevarakonda is also eagerly waiting to watch the movie. pic.twitter.com/IkToB402RP — Sugandha Singh (@sugandhasingh27) April 8, 2019

Shahid can be seen drinking alcohol, snorting cocaine and using swear words in the Kabir Singh teaser. His character looks similar to his character Tommy in the 2016 film Udta Punjab.

Also read: Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor is a boozing, cocaine-snorting, swearing angry doctor in love

Kabir Singh has been directed by Sandeep Vanga, who also directed the original. The film is set to release on June 21 this year. Shahid plays the role of an alcoholic surgeon in the film who goes on a self-destructive path after his girlfriend (Kiara Advani) marries someone else.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 11:05 IST