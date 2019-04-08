Kabir Singh teaser: Shahid Kapoor is a boozing, cocaine-snorting, swearing angry doctor in love

Actor Shahid Kapoor has shared the first teaser for his upcoming film Kabir Singh on Monday. The film is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and also stars Kiara Advani.

The teaser shows Shahid as an intense and angry doctor. He snorts cocaine, stores liquor in overhead tanks, beats up people to a pulp and uses the ugliest abuses when someone rubs him off wrong. Watch the trailer here:

Shahid announced the teaser release date on his Instagram account with a fresh poster of the upcoming film on Sunday. He captioned the image, “Find the #kabirsingh within you. @kiaraaliaadvani @sandeepreddy.vanga #BhushanKumar @muradkhetani #KrishanKumar @ashwinvarde @tseries.official @cine1studios @kabirsinghmovie.”

Shahid and Kiara wrapped up shooting for the film on March 29. Kiara shared pictures from the shoot wrap.“The movie will be out on June 21. We have wrapped up shooting of the film, however a small portion of shoot is left. It was an amazing experience and I am looking forward to its release,” she said while interacting with the media at the Hindustan Times Most Stylish Awards 2019.

While Padmaavat star will play the lead role in the movie, Kiara, who was recently seen in Netflix’s Lust Stories, will essay the role of Preeti. The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles.

The story is based on Arjun Reddy, a successful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady-love is forced to marry another man.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.

The film, which went on floors in August, will hit the big screens on June 21, this year.

