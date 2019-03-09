Shahid Kapoor shares first photo with son Zain, calls him ‘the sun’, fans say ‘we are loving it’

While his wife Mira Rajput often shares photos of their perfect little family, actor Shahid Kapoor was yet to give us a good look at son Zain. On Saturday, the actor finally did it as he shared a photo with Zain in his arm, captioning it, “The sun.” Fans were quick to comment on the photo, calling it “just perfect” and declaring “they were locing it”.

Shahid is busy with his film Kabir Singh, a remake of runaway Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. However, whatever time he gets from his schedule, he spends with his family. And giving us a peek into this is wife Mira. She recently shared photos and videos where other than her, Shahid and Zain, we also saw daughter Misha.

MIra Rajput and Shahid Kapoor with their children Zain and Misha.

The mom and son were twinning in their recent photo, which she captioned, “Limited edition, baby.” In another post, Shahid and Mira are posing along with their kids.

“My relationship status with most of the industry is zilch. Ever since I got married, I have literally not had a social life. I don’t know if that’s a good thing, I probably think it’s a really bad thing. I have been recluse anyway and now I am so into my kids that every time I finish shooting, I am only with them,” Shahid had recently said about his social life on Koffee With Karan.

Talking about his wife, he had said earlier, “I got lucky. I married Mira,” Shahid said. “She’s as normal as it gets. We kind of hit it off and decided to get into an arranged marriage. By God’s grace it’s been wonderful, the last three years, and she’s been a huge part of that for me.”

