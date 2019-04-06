Kabir Singh poster: Shahid Kapoor smokes two cigarettes in new pic, reveals teaser release date

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has shared a new poster for his upcoming film Kabir Singh - a remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy. The original movie, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, proved to be a surprise hit and was based in Bangalore and Hyderabad. The remake will be set in Delhi and Mumbai. The first teaser of the film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, will be released online on Monday.Sandeep also directed the original film.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Shahid wrote, “Find the #kabirsingh within you.” The picture is the silhouette of Shahid’s character, who is seen smoking two cigarrettes, with a stethoscope hanging around his neck.

The film stars Kiara Advani opposite Shahid. Shahid began work on the film last year. Talking about his experience working on the film, Shahid later told IANS, “I am having a great time. I think Kabir Singh is very special and Arjun Reddy was amazing. As such it’s very stressful making the remake, especially when it has been loved so much.”

“The original was very raw, very honest,” the actor continued. “I don’t think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc that is extreme.”

In Arjun Reddy, Deverakonda played the role of a man who descends into a spiral of self-destruction after his girlfriend marries another man. Kabir Singh is set to hit theatres on June 21. Shahid was last seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu which bombed at the box office.

