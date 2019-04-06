Besharam actor Pallavi Sharda to star in ABC drama Triangle opposite Mike Vogel

Bollywood actor Pallavi Sharda, who has worked with Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam, and also featured alongside Vidya Balan in Begum Jaan, has been signed as the female lead opposite Mike Vogel in the ABC drama pilot Triangle.

Written by Jon Harmon Feldman and Sonny Postiglione, and directed by McG, Triangle poses the question, what if the Bermuda Triangle was not a watery grave in the middle of the ocean but a land lost in time that has trapped travellers over the course of human history? When a family is shipwrecked in this strange land, they must band together with a group of like-minded inhabitants - from throughout history - to survive and somehow find a way home.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor calls Pankaj Tripathi an ‘icecream’, says he thinks ‘I am a creep’

Pallavi will play Alex, David’s (Vogel) girlfriend who is trying to connect with his teen daughter Natalie (Sarah Catherine Hook), reports deadline.com. Matt Passmore, Edwin Hodge, Mallory Jansen, Lorenzo Richelmy, Amit Shah and Diana Bermudez co-star. The pilot is filming in New Zealand.

Pallavi, who is of Indian descent, has built a career in India, Australia and the UK. She currently co-stars in two series, Beecham House and Les Norton in Australia.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 13:12 IST