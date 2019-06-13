Shahid Kapoor says he’s better at sexting than wife Mira Rajput, but it’s a give-and-take situation

Actor Shahid Kapoor, slightly hesitantly, has admitted that he is better at ‘sexting’ than wife Mira Rajput. Shahid was promoting his upcoming film Kabir Singh on Neha Dhupia’s chat show, BFFs with Vogue, and said that being a married couple makes sexting pointless, but that yes, he’s better at it.

He said, “Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai (it’s equal, there’s a give and take). We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required”. But after further prodding, he said he felt he was better.

Shahid and Mira, who married in 2015, are parents to two children - Misha and Zain Kapoor. Shahid was previously involved with actors Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. On the same show, the actor spoke about why he attended Priyanka’s wedding reception, but not Kareena’s. “About Kareena, I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited,” he said. Kareena is married to actor Saif Ali Khan, and Priyanka tied the knot with American singer Nick Jonas in December 2018.

Shahid will next be seen in Kabir Singh, due out on June 21. Speaking about the film, he told Mirror recently that he had to take two-hour showers everyday before returning home, to wash away the smell of the 20-odd cigarettes he was smoking to get into character. He said, “I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day. It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children.”

Shahid seems to be very proud of his work in Kabir Singh, a remake of the Telugu hit starring Vijay Deverakonda, but when Neha asked him if there’s any movie he regrets doing, he named Shandaar, the wedding comedy directed by Vikas Bahl, and co-starring Alia Bhatt. Shahid said, “Even I was confused when I saw the film”.

