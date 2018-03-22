Shailene Woodley, Ansel Elgort to watch The Fault In Our Stars remake together. Here’s the Twitter exchange

Looks like the upcoming Bollywood adaptation of Fault in Our Stars has already got its first viewers, and they are none other than Hollywood actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort, the lead cast of the Hollywood 2014 hit.

Shailene shared the news on her Twitter handle, “okay? @AnselElgort okay ;)”

Responding to it, Ansel confirms the plan of watching the movie together.

After the news of the leading lady getting finalised to star in the Hindi adaptation of the 2014 hit Hollywood film went viral online, the best-seller’s author, John Green tweeted on Tuesday, “I can’t believe this is happening!”

This Bollywood version will feature actors Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput as Hazel Grace Lancaster and Gus Waters respectively.

Wow!We are gonna watch this together okay? https://t.co/WcRaPG0ACo — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) March 20, 2018

The movie will have music composed by A.R.Rahman, confirmed Sushant Singh in a tweet.

Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios, the movie will go on floors mid 2018.

The directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra, a renowned casting director, is still unnamed and is expected to release later this year.

