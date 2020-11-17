e-paper
Sharad Kelkar reacts to Laxmii 'mixed reviews', says 'a lot of effort has gone into making it'

Sharad Kelkar reacts to Laxmii ‘mixed reviews’, says ‘a lot of effort has gone into making it’

Actor Sharad Kelkar, whose extended cameo in the critically panned Laxmii was one of the few aspects of the film that were appreciated, has reacted to the response his performance has got.

bollywood Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 16:23 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Sharad Kelkar in a still from Laxmii.
Sharad Kelkar in a still from Laxmii.
         

Even thought Laxmii was widely panned upon release, actor Sharad Kelkar’s extended cameo was among the few aspects of the movie that was appreciated. Sharad appears in the film as a trans person named Laxmi, whose tragic back story makes for the heart and soul of the film.

In an interview, Sharad spoke about the challenges of taking on the role, which many turned down, and whose ‘review’ meant the most to him. He told Pinkvilla, “It is a mixed review I think. It is a big film, a lot of effort has gone into it. The kind of response the film is getting and Akshay sir is getting, I am very happy with it.”

He said that he values his wife’s opinion the most, and described her as ‘my partner, my guru’ and the one person who’s taught him the ‘basics of acting’. He said, “She watched the film and was crying and hugged me saying she is proud of me. I think that was it. That for me was the biggest compliment.”

In an earlier interview to Hindustan Times, Sharad had said, “I have read a number of reactions and many people have been judgemental. But I have to say, it feels good to read comments from people who talk about your performance.”

Previously, star Akshay Kumar had addressed the negative reviews, and said that he makes films for the audiences and not critics. He’d told Mid-Day in an interview, “I feel great. I know a lot of critics don’t like my films, and I understand it. But my focus is on my audience. I am told it’s the biggest opening of my career. The film achieves something pivotal. Having a transgender protagonist normalises and reinforces the rights of the LGBTQ community.” He said that he strives to make films that leave an impact on the audience.

Also read: Akshay Kumar on Laxmii reactions, film recording biggest opening of career: ‘I know a lot of critics don’t like my films’

Laxmii, a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana, was released on November 9 on Disney+ Hotstar. The streaming service claimed, without disclosing figures, that the film registered the biggest opening on the platform.

