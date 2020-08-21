Shatrughan Sinha says Mahesh Bhatt-Rhea Chakraborty angle should be presented to CBI

bollywood

Aug 21, 2020

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that the relationship shared by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty should be examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Shahtrughan said that he doesn’t know what kind of bond the two share.

Speaking to Aajtak, Shatrughan said, “In baaton ko agar pesh karna hai, CBI ke saamne pesh karna chahiye. Hume toh yeh bhi nahi pata ki kya rishta thaa. Pita, Godfather, ya kaisa rishta thaa. Iss ladki se meri mulaqat nahi hui hai. Mahesh Bhatt ne kya kahaa, kis aadhar pe kahaa, kis tareeke ka rishta thaa? Kya woh father figure thhe, Godfather thhhe, mujhe koi adhikaar nahi hai iss pe comment karne ka kyunki mujhe puri jaankari nahi hai. (If we want to present these things, we should bring them to the CBI. We don’t even know what kind of relationship they shared. Was he a father, godfather, or what was the relationship?I have never met this girl. What Mahesh Bhatt said and on what basis, I have no right to comment because I do not know the whole thing),” he said.

He added, “Sushant, yeh log, humaare bachche saamaan hai, as in age factor. Meri to iss ladki se kabhi mulaqat bhi nahi hui hai. Mahesh Bhatt ko bhi main shayad paanch saal se bhi pehla mila thaa. CBI ke saamne in baton ko rakhna chahiye. (Sushant and these people are like our children, as in age factor. I have never even met this girl. I think I haven’t met Mahesh Bhatt in last five years either. CBI must be presented with all these things).”

Earlier on Friday, India Today sourced a leaked WhatsApp chat between Rhea and Mahesh on the day that she left Sushant’s home. In the messages, Rhea told the filmmaker, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief .” Aisha is the name of her character in the film Jalebi, produced by Mahesh. She added, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.”

He replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man.” Rhea responded, “Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

