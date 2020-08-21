e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shatrughan Sinha says Mahesh Bhatt-Rhea Chakraborty angle should be presented to CBI

Shatrughan Sinha says Mahesh Bhatt-Rhea Chakraborty angle should be presented to CBI

Shatrughan Sinha has commented on the latest developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He said the CBI should be presented with the Mahesh Bhatt-Rhea Chakraborty angle.

bollywood Updated: Aug 21, 2020 19:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shatrughan Sinha says he doesn’t know what kind of relationship was shared between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty.
Shatrughan Sinha says he doesn’t know what kind of relationship was shared between Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty.
         

Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has said that the relationship shared by filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and Rhea Chakraborty should be examined by the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Shahtrughan said that he doesn’t know what kind of bond the two share.

Speaking to Aajtak, Shatrughan said, “In baaton ko agar pesh karna hai, CBI ke saamne pesh karna chahiye. Hume toh yeh bhi nahi pata ki kya rishta thaa. Pita, Godfather, ya kaisa rishta thaa. Iss ladki se meri mulaqat nahi hui hai. Mahesh Bhatt ne kya kahaa, kis aadhar pe kahaa, kis tareeke ka rishta thaa? Kya woh father figure thhe, Godfather thhhe, mujhe koi adhikaar nahi hai iss pe comment karne ka kyunki mujhe puri jaankari nahi hai. (If we want to present these things, we should bring them to the CBI. We don’t even know what kind of relationship they shared. Was he a father, godfather, or what was the relationship?I have never met this girl. What Mahesh Bhatt said and on what basis, I have no right to comment because I do not know the whole thing),” he said.

He added, “Sushant, yeh log, humaare bachche saamaan hai, as in age factor. Meri to iss ladki se kabhi mulaqat bhi nahi hui hai. Mahesh Bhatt ko bhi main shayad paanch saal se bhi pehla mila thaa. CBI ke saamne in baton ko rakhna chahiye. (Sushant and these people are like our children, as in age factor. I have never even met this girl. I think I haven’t met Mahesh Bhatt in last five years either. CBI must be presented with all these things).”

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

Earlier on Friday, India Today sourced a leaked WhatsApp chat between Rhea and Mahesh on the day that she left Sushant’s home. In the messages, Rhea told the filmmaker, “Aisha moves on..sir..with a heavy heart and sense of relief .” Aisha is the name of her character in the film Jalebi, produced by Mahesh. She added, “Our last call was a wake up call. You are my angel You were then And you are now.”

He replied, “Don’t look back. Make it possible what is inevitable. My love to your father . He will be a happy man.” Rhea responded, “Have found some courage,and what you said about my dad tht day on the phone pushed me to be strong for him. He sends you love and thanks you for always being so special.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Smoke choked escape tunnel, says Telangana power plant on fire that killed 9
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
Pakistan a ‘good brother,’ says Xi Jinping, claims CPEC corridor will help forge closer ties
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
India records highest recoveries, nears Covid-19 peak
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
SC allows prayers in 3 Jain temples in Mumbai, cites Rath Yatra example
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
‘Deeply unfortunate’: PM Modi on Srisailam hydroelectric plant fire
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
In Bihar, 65-yr-old had 8 kids in 18 months in govt records
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Ahead of Bihar polls amid Covid-19, ECI issues new guidelines for voters
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
Watch: Emmanuel Macron greets Angela Merkel with ‘Namaste’ amid Covid crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In