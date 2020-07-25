Shekhar Kapur shares a research pic from his film Paani, says it’s ‘about a future city where the wealthy take all the water’

bollywood

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Saturday shared a research still from his ambitious and shelved project, Paani. He also revealed what the film’s story is about.

Shekhar wrote on Twitter: “Shot 12 years ago. Part of huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It’s a cautionary tale of what’s coming if we’re not careful.”

Shot 12 years ago. Part of huge bank of #Paani research pics/illustrations. The film script is about a future city where the wealthy take all the water. And then use water as a weapon of political and social control. It’s a cautionary tale of what’s coming if we’re not careful. pic.twitter.com/KCilzj5DOc — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) July 25, 2020

Paani is set in the future when water becomes a scarce commodity and shows how the events lead to a situation of war. The film has been in the making for a very long time. At one time, Hritik Roshan was in talks to play the lead. Speaking about the film in 2010 at Cannes,“It is the story of young love caught in the flurry of conflict between two cities, one rich and waterful, the other poor and waterless where water rats are forced to steal the precious liquid.”

After the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shekhar had shared that he had planned to make the film time with Sushant. Speaking about it, Shekhar said: “He was bouncing up and down, so excited that he was going to work with me and do Paani. The great thing about Sushant that I noticed was that acting did not stop with rehearsing the lines or reading the script or doing the movements. His interest went way beyond... Every time I had a meeting with the production designer or the DOP or VFX team, he was there.” Paani was reported shelved again after producers Yash Raj Films backed out of the project.

Shekhar had mentioned how Sushant had cried his heart out when the project didn’t come through. He had again spoken about Paani earlier this week and said that if the film got made, he would dedicate it to Sushant.

