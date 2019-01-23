Shilpa Shetty, Shamita and their mother Sunanda taken to court for not re-paying loan, deny claim

Shilpa Shetty, sister Shamita and mother Sunanda have been dragged to court for failing to repay loan amounting to Rs 21 lakh, which was allegedly taken by Shilpa and Shamita’s father, Surendra Shetty. The case was filed by Parhad Amra, an automobile agency owner, who has accused Shilpa, Shamita and their mother of refusing to pay a loan that was taken by Surendra in 2015. The case will be heard by the Metropolitan Magistrate Court on January 29.

According to a report in Mid-Day, Parhad has claimed in his written complaint that Surendra had borrowed Rs 21 lakh in January 2017 at an 18% interest per year. The cheque was written in favour of Surendra’s company ‘Corgifts’. Parhad claims that Surendra had informed him that his daughters and wife were partners in the company while he had asked for the loan. Before he could repay the loan, however, Surendra passed away on October 11, 2016 and since then Shilpa, Shamita and their mother have refused to repay the loan.

The first legal notice to the Shettys was sent on April 24, 2017. The Shettys, in turn, accused Parhad of owing them money. It was then that Parhad filed a written complaint at Juhu police station. He was informed that he would need to file a complaint at a civil court. Parhad then filed a private complaint before the Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Andheri, under section 156 of Criminal Procedure Code on October 26, 2017.

Parhad’s advocate Yusuf Iqbal was quoted in the same report as saying, “The matter came up for hearing on December 8, 2018, and since no one from the Shetty family nor their lawyer were present for the hearing, the court directed Juhu police to make an inquiry under section 202 of Criminal Procedure Code and submit their report. The matter is slated for [hearing] on January 29.”

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 13:25 IST