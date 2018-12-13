When Aaradhya gave mother Aishwarya Rai, Shilpa Shetty tips on posing for a photo

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, has been winning hearts on the internet with her poses, especially in the company of her mother. The star kid made an appearance at the Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding with her parents and it was here that the little one met Shilpa Shetty. The actor later tweeted that getting tips from Aaradhya was the highlight of the night.

Shilpa wrote, “My #bunt sister from another mother aishwaryaraibachchan_arb. Ps: The Highlight of the night was getting tips on how to pose from our lil #Aaradhya.” She also shared a picture of herself with Aishwarya from the wedding ceremony. Aaradhya looked pretty in an orange lehenga, while her mother wore a Sabyasachi sari.

Shilpa also shared pictures with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, and others and captioned the picture, “Laughs galore. @manishmalhotra05 @karanjohar @officialraveenatandon @priya_tanna #aboutlastnight #friends #fun #memories.”

Shilpa shared another picture with the gorgeous Rekha, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri. She captioned it, “The #posers... and what a colourful fun night it was @gaurikhan @kapoor.sunita and the one and only #Rekha jiHearty congratulations to the #ambani and #piramal family, it was so beautifully done. #ishaambaniwedding #ishaanandwedding #celebrations #friends #love #wedding #memories #aboutlastnight #instagood.”

Isha Ambani tied the knot with Anand Piramal on December 12 in Mumbai while the pre-wedding festivities took place in Udaipur. From Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya to Priyanka Chopra, many Bollywood actors performed at the sangeet ceremony too. After the performances, Bollywood stars let their hair down and danced to some songs by Sukhbir. Videos of Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, and Abhishek Bachchan dancing were shared on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 18:44 IST