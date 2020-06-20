Shilpa Shetty wishes mom Sunanda on her birthday: ‘Someone up there was mighty pleased with me. He gave me you’
Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish her mother Sunanda Shetty on her birthday. See her post here.bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:15 IST
Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday took to Instagram to post a sweet message to wish her mother Sunanda on her birthday. She called her mother the ‘wind beneath my wings’.
She wrote: “Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I’m really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10.”
Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, 😅for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings..😇 I just want to say, I'm really grateful for you, Ma!❤️😘🧿 Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you❤️🤗🧿 @sunandashetty10 . #Maa #Birthday #family #world #blessed #gratitude #love #unconditionallove
A number of people from the film industry also wished Sunanda Shetty on the occasion. Replying in the comments section, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep wrote: “Happy birthday aunty.” Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita said: “Happy happy birthday to your darling mom.” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also said: “Happy Birthday Aunty.” Politician and Bollywood actor Bina Kak wished her saying: “Happy birthay dear Sunanda ..Lots of love.” Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her too. “Happiest bday to aunty @theshilpashetty,” she said.
Shilpa’s uband Raj Kundra too wished her mom on Instagram. He wrote: “A mother gives you life but a mother in law gives you her life. Thank you for trusting me with your daughter, for supporting me and always bestowing unconditional blessings on me. Happy birthday @sunandashetty10 Ma I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Mangoes forever #happybirthday.”
A mother gives you life but a mother in law gives you her life. Thank you for trusting me with your daughter, for supporting me and always bestowing unconditional blessings on me. Happy birthday @sunandashetty10 Ma 🤗 I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Mangoes forever 🤗😇🙏 #happybirthday
Shilpa is pretty active on Instagram and never misses important birthdays and anniversaries. On her own birthday earlier this month, she shared a picture from their celebration at home and wrote: “Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much.”
