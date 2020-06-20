e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shilpa Shetty wishes mom Sunanda on her birthday: ‘Someone up there was mighty pleased with me. He gave me you’

Shilpa Shetty wishes mom Sunanda on her birthday: ‘Someone up there was mighty pleased with me. He gave me you’

Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to wish her mother Sunanda Shetty on her birthday. See her post here.

bollywood Updated: Jun 20, 2020 09:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shilpa Shetty with her mom Sunanda.
Shilpa Shetty with her mom Sunanda.
         

Actor Shilpa Shetty on Saturday took to Instagram to post a sweet message to wish her mother Sunanda on her birthday. She called her mother the ‘wind beneath my wings’.

She wrote: “Someone up there was mighty pleased with me... He gave me You, to make me the best person that I can be! For loving me unconditionally, yet reprimanding me still for every faux pas, for praying for me religiously and being the wind beneath my wings.. I just want to say, I’m really grateful for you, Ma! Happy Birthday to the one person who is my world... my everything! Love you @sunandashetty10.”

 

A number of people from the film industry also wished Sunanda Shetty on the occasion. Replying in the comments section, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s wife Maheep wrote: “Happy birthday aunty.” Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita said: “Happy happy birthday to your darling mom.” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant also said: “Happy Birthday Aunty.” Politician and Bollywood actor Bina Kak wished her saying: “Happy birthay dear Sunanda ..Lots of love.” Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni wished her too. “Happiest bday to aunty @theshilpashetty,” she said.

Also read: Sonu Nigam on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘You might soon hear about suicides in the music industry’

Shilpa’s uband Raj Kundra too wished her mom on Instagram. He wrote: “A mother gives you life but a mother in law gives you her life. Thank you for trusting me with your daughter, for supporting me and always bestowing unconditional blessings on me. Happy birthday @sunandashetty10 Ma I wish you Love, Peace, Happiness and Mangoes forever #happybirthday.”

 

Shilpa is pretty active on Instagram and never misses important birthdays and anniversaries. On her own birthday earlier this month, she shared a picture from their celebration at home and wrote: “Yaaay! My favourite vanilla meringue cake freshly baked by the bestest hubby in the world , @rajkundra9 ,family by my side ( the rest on a video call )and all the love , wishes and blessings pouring in from all over the world. Feeling a surge of love and gratitude.. Thaaankyouuuuu all sooooo much.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Sacrifice of Galwan Valley braves will never go in vain: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Sacrifice of Galwan Valley braves will never go in vain: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua
Pak drone shot down by BSF along International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua
India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time
India reports more than 14,000 Covid-19 cases in a day for first time
Covid-19 LIVE: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy
Covid-19 LIVE: Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
PM Modi to launch mega Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan today
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
The way Sachin attacked Akhtar, Akram and me was amazing: Waqar
Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai gear up for Covid-19 spikes
Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai gear up for Covid-19 spikes
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In