Shooting in Hindi and Telugu was a very different experience for me: Alia Bhatt

Shooting in Hindi and Telugu was a very different experience for me: Alia Bhatt

The actor shares her experience of completing her first schedule of filmmaker Rajamouli’s next RRR.

bollywood Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 20:02 IST
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Mumbai
Alia shot for RRR which also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, and marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
Alia shot for RRR which also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani, and marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
         

Making her Telugu debut with filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming Telugu magnum opus RRR, Alia Bhatt had joined the team to shoot her first schedule in the first week of December in Hyderabad. Paired opposite Ram Charan and she is roped in to play a pivotal character, called Sita, in the film, which will release in five languages.

 

“Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I don’t know,” shares Bhatt, talking about her experience of shooting with Rajamouli and actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej. The shoot of the film resumed after almost eight months in October. The makers completed a 50-day major action sequence without a break, before starting the portions with Bhatt.

She admits she was excited to shoot and completing her first schedule has been smooth. “I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I’m extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir, and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej,” she shares. The project, which also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran, marks the maiden collaboration of Jr NTR and Ram Charan.

Interact with author on Twitter/@iamkav

China’s offer for disengagement in East Ladakh is a trap. Rejected
Delhi records 871 new Covid-19 cases as recoveries cross 600,000
Fake GST invoice menace: CBIC debunks misinformation about rule change
Farm laws: Rahul to meet President tomorrow with 20 mn signatures
Karnataka revises night curfew schedule, to be imposed from tomorrow till Jan 1
Former India spinner says he wouldn’t have returned home had he been Kohli
Ready for talks if govt comes up with a concrete proposal: Farmers union
Explained: Problem areas for Indian team ahead of 2nd Test against Australia
