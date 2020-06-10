e-paper
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys scooter ride around town with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta. Watch

Shraddha Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta were spotted on a scooter around Mumbai after lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:28 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shraddha Kapoor with rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shreshta.
Actor Shraddha Kapoor was spotted with her rumoured boyfriend, photographer Rohan Shreshta in Mumbai on Tuesday. The two were seen enjoying a scooter ride around town.

A paparazzi video shows Shraddha riding pillion with Rohan and both of them are seen with masks on. Shraddha is seen in a black t-shirt, black track pants and black cap while Rohan is seen in a white t-shirt and printed blue shorts.

 

Shraddha and Rohan have not commented on their rumoured relationship. However, in an interview with The Times Of India, Shraddha said that she is too busy with her work to even think about marriage. “Right now, I don’t have the time to think about anything apart from the movies that I am doing. And like you said, it’s only ‘buzz’,” she had said in January.

Shraddha’s father Shakti Kapoor told SpotboyE last year that the rumours of her wedding were “bulls**t”. He said, “There is no truth to it. Shraddha has no plans of marrying anyone for coming 4-5 years. She has too much on her plate at the moment and is totally focussed on her upcoming projects. Her calendar is chock-a-block for the next 2 years. All this is crap.”

“His father, Rakesh (Bollywood photographer), is a dear friend of mine. We all are family friends. My daughter tells me everything what is happening in her life. She will never marry without her parents’ consent,” Shakti had said.

