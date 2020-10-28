e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 28, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Shraddha Kapoor to play naagin in new trilogy, to be directed by Vishal Furia

Shraddha Kapoor to play naagin in new trilogy, to be directed by Vishal Furia

Shraddha Kapoor will be seen playing a shape-shifting naagin in a new trilogy. To be directed by Vishal Furia, the films will be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

bollywood Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Shraddha Kapoor will play naagin in a new trilogy.
Shraddha Kapoor will play naagin in a new trilogy.
         

Sharddha Kapoor is all set to be seen as a naagin, a shape-shifting snake, in a new Bollywood project. Films about naagin are something of an institution in the Hindi industry, with actors ranging from Reena Roy to Rekha to Sridevi playing the character with various degrees of success. Sridevi’s Nagin and Nigahein established her in the industry, with some of their chartbusters remembered till today.

The new naagin films will be made as a trilogy and will essentially be a love story. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The trilogy will marry Indian folklore with CGI to cater to the Indian audience. Furia is known for his Marathi film Lapachhapi; he is also directing the Hindi remake of the film, titled Choori.

 

Shraddha shared on Twitter, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”

To be made under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd, naagin’s release date is yet to be decided. Makers are yet to share the rest of the cast of the film.

Shraddha was last seen in 2020’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. She also played a woman with supernatural powers in Stree. Her filmography includes Saaho, Street Dancer 3D, OK Jaanu, Hassena Parker, Chhichhore.

top news
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Indian Air Force to get a big Rafale boost, 16 fighters to land by April
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools will remain closed until further notice, says Manish Sisodia
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
Bihar poll updates: Govt’s farm laws an invasion on state’s farmers, says Gandhi
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED takes CM’s ex-secretary into custody
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
‘Will welcome back youth who have joined militancy’: Top Army commander
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020Bihar Polling live UpdatesRajnath SinghRafaleIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In