Shraddha Kapoor to play naagin in new trilogy, to be directed by Vishal Furia

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:13 IST

Sharddha Kapoor is all set to be seen as a naagin, a shape-shifting snake, in a new Bollywood project. Films about naagin are something of an institution in the Hindi industry, with actors ranging from Reena Roy to Rekha to Sridevi playing the character with various degrees of success. Sridevi’s Nagin and Nigahein established her in the industry, with some of their chartbusters remembered till today.

The new naagin films will be made as a trilogy and will essentially be a love story. The film will be directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The trilogy will marry Indian folklore with CGI to cater to the Indian audience. Furia is known for his Marathi film Lapachhapi; he is also directing the Hindi remake of the film, titled Choori.

Shraddha shared on Twitter, “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a nagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma’am’s Nagina and Nigahen and always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore. It’s like playing an iconic character, which has always been so fascinating for the audience.”

To be made under the banner of Saffron Broadcast & Media Ltd, naagin’s release date is yet to be decided. Makers are yet to share the rest of the cast of the film.

Shraddha was last seen in 2020’s Baaghi 3 opposite Tiger Shroff. She also played a woman with supernatural powers in Stree. Her filmography includes Saaho, Street Dancer 3D, OK Jaanu, Hassena Parker, Chhichhore.