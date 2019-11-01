Shraddha Kapoor wishes bodyguard a happy birthday with heartfelt Instagram post, fans adore her humility

bollywood

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:18 IST

Actor Shraddha Kapoor has written a heartful thank you note for her bodyguard on his birthday. Shraddha took to Instagram on Friday to share a picture of herself with Atul Kamble, and wrote the note in Marathi.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to an important and wonderful person in my life. Thank you for always keeping me safe. Atul, I consider it my destiny to have someone like you in my life. May you have happiness, peace and everything you want!”

Shraddha’s post received a lot of appreciation from her friends and colleagues. Actor Varun Dhawan, with whom she will collaborate once again on the upcoming Street Dancer 3D, left a heart emoji in the comments section. Her makeup artist Shraddha Naik wrote, “The best man ever. Happy Birthday Atul! Thank You for always protecting my Shraddie & looking out for the team as well!! God bless!!”

Several people called Shraddha was humble for posting the picture, and others took the opportunity to wish Atul a happy birthday as well. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt said in a YouTube Q&A session that her own bodyguard is one of the most important people in her life.

Shraddha is basking in the success of her latest release, Chhichhore, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and an ensemble cast. Before that, she appeared in the big budget actioner Saaho, which despite making over Rs 400 crore at the box office, is still considered a commercial disappointment. Shraddha will also be seen in Baaghi 3, opposite Tiger Shroff.

