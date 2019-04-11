Shreyas Talpade confirms Golmaal 5, says Rohit Shetty may begin shooting in 2020

Director Rohit Shetty delivered his biggest blockbuster Simmba last year and even announced its sequel, Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. The filmmaker is often asked about the next instalment of his another successful franchise, Golmaal but is yet to announce the same. Actor Shreyas Talpade has now confirmed that the filmmaker is indeed working on the story of Golmaal 5 and hopes to be called for the shoot by next year.

On being asked about the same, Shreyas told CineBlitz in an interview, “Like we gave a small hint in Aankh Maare, Rohit is also very keen that we do the fifth part of Golmaal. He is working on a story right now, which none of us are privy to. Eventually, he will tell us what our dates are for shooting, but I think it will be in 2020 when we should probably shoot for it.”

He added, “I am just keeping my fingers crossed as it is a great franchise, and we all have a good time shooting it together. Yes, we want to do the fifth part and we are hopeful that Rohit will crack a story soon and call us for the shoot.”

Rohit established the Golmaal franchise in 2006 with Golmaal: Fun Unlimited which went on to be one of the biggest comedy blockbusters. Starring Ajay Devgn as Gopal, Tusshar Kapoor as Lucky, Arshad Warsi as Madhav and Sharman Joshi as Laxman, the film’s title is a combination of the first initials of each character’s name. The lead male cast continues to remain a constant with a few changes in the cast. While Shreyas replaced Sharman Joshi as Laxman in the second film and continues to be a part of the franchise, Kunal Kemmu joined the series in the third instalment - Golmaal 3 as another Laxman and also starred in Golmaal Again.

While Rimi Sen played the female lead in the original Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Kareena Kapoor went on to star in Golmaal Returns (2008) and Golmaal 3 (2010). The last and fourth instalment Golmaal Again (2007) starred Parineeti Chopra as the female lead opposite Ajay with a new addition.

