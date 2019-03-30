Rohit Shetty on winning HT Most Stylish Director award: ‘Last year I gave the biggest hit, this is my first award’

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty received the HT Most Stylish Director (Male) award at the HT India’s Most Stylish in Mumbai on Friday. He made everyone laugh with his acceptance speech with a funny take on his win.

“Thank you Hindustan Times and thank you jury. Last year I gave the biggest hit, this is my first award,” he said. Actor Ranveer Singh, who handed the award to Rohit, laughed hard and applauded the filmmaker on his humour. “Quite emotional. Thank you Karan (Johar). By the way, this is a secret that when we were making this film, Simmba, I told Karan that if the film is a big hit, every month you have to give me clothes. He said ‘Yes, yes.’ And I thought he is just...aise hi phenk raha hai. But every month, ladies and gentlemen, a suitcase comes to my house with all the branded stuff. So maine bola award nai toh chalo suitcase toh aaraha hai. Aaj award bhi mil gaya,” Rohit said.

Rohit and Ranveer’s Simmba was a big commercial hit, making Rs 350 crore at the box office. It also starred Sara Ali Khan as the female lead.

Ranveer also won the HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award. He received the award from cricket star Kapil Dev. After accepting the award, Ranveer did an imitation of Kapil’s bowling action.

Other big winners for the night were Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others.

Rohit will now work with Akshay in Sooryavanshi and is already working on yet another instalment of the Golmaal franchise. Ranveer will next be seen in 83 in which he plays Kapil Dev and then in Karan Johar’s Takht.

