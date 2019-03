HT India’s Most Stylish 2019: From Kareena Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, check out the full list of winners

Actors such as Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and others won big at the second edition of HT India’s Most Stylish 2019 in Mumbai on Friday. Here’s the full list of winners:

HT Most Stylish Designer - Anamika Khanna

HT Most Stylish Media Personality - Shireen Bhan

HT Most Stylish Artist - Mithu Sen

HT Most Stylish Business Personality - Natasha Poonawala

HT Most Stylish Sports Personality - Heena Sidhu

HT Most Stylish TV Personality Male - Karan tacker

HT Style Trailblazer - Taapsee Pannu

HT Most Stylish TV Personality female - Nia Sharma

Fever 104 Award for Style Innovation - Ayushmann Khurrana

HT Most Stylish Couple - Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

HT Hottest Stylist - Vijay Devarakonda

HT Most Stylish Music Star - Tanishk Bagchi

HT Most Stylish Filmmaker Female - Ekta Kapoor

HT Style Game-changer - Sonakshi Sinha

HT Most Stylish Director Male - Rohit Shetty

Jeep Badge of Honour - Vicky Kaushal

HT Style Hall of Fame - Waheeda Rahman

HT Most Stylish Author - Twinkle Khanna

HT Most Stylish Youth Icon - Kartik Aaryan

India’s Most Stylish (Female) Jury’s Choice - Kareena Kapoor

HT Hottest Trendsetter (Female) - Katrina Kaif

HT Hottest Trendsetter (Male) - Akshay Kumar

HT India’s Most Stylish (Female) Readers’ Choice Award - Anushka Sharma

HT India’s Most Stylish (Male) Readers’ Choice Award - Ranveer Singh

First Published: Mar 29, 2019 23:54 IST