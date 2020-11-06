Shreyas Talpade: Forget controversy, I am not part of any camp or gang, and I have lost out on certain things

For actor Shreyas Talpade, social media acts like a perfect tool enabling him interact with his fans. However, he does make a conscious effort to keep his private life away from it, more so with the kind of negativity these platforms have been attracting in the recent times.

“Our fans expect to see a little bit of glimpse of our private life as well, and that is the reason, we tend to put up certain pictures of our family at times. I personally try and avoid it as much as possible,” confesses the actor.

Though there are specific occasions when he feels comfortable putting up a personal picture of his family.

“That’s when I out up pictures of my daughter,otherwise, I try to keep my private life as private as possible. I give a glimpse only to certain fans and well wishers, who really want to see, but what happens is unfortunately, not everyone sees it with the same eyes. That’s the con associated with social media,” says the 44-year-old.

Citing “negativity” and “toxicity” as the reasons, the actor feels the amount of these two going around is of another level.

“But honestly, the school of thought where I come from, acting and drama, we’ve been taught to just focus on work, and that’s exactly what I’ve been trying to do for the past 15 years in the film industry. I don’t really involve myself in anything else, and forget controversy, I’m not part of any other camp or gang,” says Talpade, who shot to fame with Iqbal in 2005 and has been a part of commercial potboilers, too including Golmaal franchise.

Not denying that the two exist in the film industry, Talpade says he just believes in doing his work.

“I go out there, do my work and give my best shot, and come back home. Yes, I’ve missed out on certain things, but I’m glad certain things have missed out on me too. I’ okay, I’m not there too much on social media, I just do a bit of interaction with my fans,” he concludes.

