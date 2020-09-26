Shruti Haasan: I’ve paid heavy prices for not being party to things I don’t agree with

bollywood

That the film industry today is being seen in a negative light would be an understatement to make. It’s even been called a ‘gutter’, but actors such as Suniel Shetty have spoken to us and expressed their hurt at this notion. We pop the question to actor Shruti Haasan, who has worked across different industries, about how is this place really like, and whether it’s fair for it to be called names.

She recalls what her father, actor Kamal Haasan said once. “It was really beautiful, and that’s what me and my family feel about this situation. That person asked my father ‘Aren’t you worried to send your daughters to this business?’ Now, there are so many layers to this question, and they are not always positive. My dad replied ‘Your daughter had an arranged marriage, you sent her to a house you didn’t even know! I sent my daughter to a home I grew up in, this is my home. I sent her, knowing I have hopefully taught her the lessons to stay strong and value her journey’,” says the 34-year-old.

Shruti goes on to share that there are good and bad people everywhere, and the business of films is very competitive where every person is working in heightened reality.

“I am fortunate enough to have a support structure of friends and people around. It is just my job. But this is what you will find in medical, corporate any field, except you aren’t taking an interview there. I promise, if you go and interview a female doctor, or a corporate head, or someone in even your own fraternity, they would have tonnes to say about their industry, which is pleasant and unpleasant. Our role as people is to fight injustice,” she elaborates.

Despite belonging to an illustrious lineage, it isn’t as if Shruti has always had it easy. She reveals she hasn’t been party to things which she felt uncomfortable about, and that she has had to pay for it.

“I can very proudly say I’m not party to the things I don’t agree with. It doesn’t matter if it’s the biggest director or whoever. I’m not even talking about exploitation, I’m talking about when I don’t like their vibes. I just don’t talk to them, and I have paid heavy prices for this, where I have not got films, they feel I am not interested. That’s okay. That’s a price I chose to pay,” the actor tells us.

Adding that people having to suffer because of this would happen in any field, she says, “If you are the girl who doesn’t want to suck up to the boss in your corporate office, you will pay the price of it. Are you okay with it, that’s a different question. I don’t think it’s fair to drag one industry down for whatever. Yes, there is bad stuff, but tell me, where isn’t the bad stuff?”

