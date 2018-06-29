Shweta Tripathi-Chaitanya Sharma wedding pics are in, SlowCheetah gets Battata

Actor Shweta Tripathi and rapper Chaitanya Sharma tied the knot in Goa on Friday, and the first pictures from their wedding are here.

In the pictures, we can see the Haraamkhor actor sitting on a chair, looking every bit the demure bride. Although she was anything but in the series of pictures and videos of her pre-wedding ring ceremony that were shared online on Friday morning. In one of the videos, she yelled with glee when Chaitanya slipped a ring on her finger.

In another picture, Shweta beams as she has her hair done, wearing a floral bridal lehenga. On her forearms are the famous mehendi designs inspired by her and Chaitanya’s love story. On her left hand, Shweta has a roller-coaster as that’s where Cheetah had asked her out when they first started dating, and on the other hand she has a plane where their love story began.

On Wednesday evening, the couple hosted a pre-wedding party for their industry friends, which was attended by Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal, according to NDTV.

Shweta will next be seen in the web show Mirzapur, while Chaitanya, whose rap name is SlowCheetah, will feature in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

