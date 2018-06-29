Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma have a ring ceremony before their Goa wedding. See pics

Ahead of her Goa wedding later on Friday, Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma held a ring ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Like her other pre-wedding ceremonies, this too was quirky and fun. The couple exchanged rings in the midst of their family members. In a video from the ceremony, as Chaitanya slips a ring on her finger, we notice that while everyone cheers, Shweta lets out the loudest cry of excitement, giving the notion of a coy bride a toss.

Photos from Shweta’s mehendi, pre-wedding photo shoot and bash for industry friends have been all over the internet, much to the delight of her many fans. In fact, her mehendi has become the talk of the town as it was pretty unusual. Gone are the routine floral and geometric patterns—her mehendi tells Chaitanya’s and her love story—of how they first met during a stage performance in New Delhi and shared a flight back to Mumbai, where they fell in love.

On Wednesday evening, the couple hosted a pre-wedding party for their industry friends, which was attended by Kiran Rao, Guneet Monga, Akarsh Khurana, Neeraj Ghaywan, Sumeet Vyas, Shikha Talsania, Anand Tiwari, Vivaan Shah, Angira Dhar, Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaokar, Mallika Dua, Sapna Pabbi and Jasleen Royal, reports NDTV.

Shweta made her mark as an actor after starring in films such as Masaan and Haraamkhor and will be seen in a web series called Mirzapur next, while rapper Chaitanya, otherwise known as Slow Cheetah, will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy along with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

See pictures from their ring ceremony here:

Shweta Tripathi’s mehendi tells Chaitanya and her’s love story.

Shweta Tripathi reacts during the ring wedding as Chaitanya Sharma looks on.

Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma’s many ceremonies have a marked fun-quotient to them.

The high point of Shweta Tripathi and Chaitanya Sharma’s pre-wedding functions has been her unusual mehendi designs.

