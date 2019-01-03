Simmba box office day 6: Ranveer Singh registers his biggest opening week, film makes Rs 138 cr

Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba has made an estimated Rs 14 crore on Wednesday, taking its domestic box office collection to Rs 138 crore in six days. The masala actioner is within touching distance of crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in one week of release.

Box Office India reports that the film is holding on well, despite the New Year’s holidays ending. It declined by just 30% from its opening day figures, and this is during a weekday, and despite ticket prices falling during the week. Simmba is now looking at a total of between Rs 148 crore and Rs 150 crore in its first week.

The film has already become director Rohit Shetty’s eighth Rs 100 crore hit in a row, making him the only Bollywood filmmaker to achieve this distinction. It is also Ranveer’s biggest solo movie - his other big hits include Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani. This is both Ranveer and Rohit’s biggest opening week, as well, and the second biggest opening week for a film released in 2018, following Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

#Simmba crosses ₹ 50 cr mark in *5 days* in international markets... Got a major boost on Tue [1 Jan 2019]…

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Total: $ 7.159 mn [₹ 50.21 cr]

👌👌👌 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently tweeted that the film’s overseas numbers have crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, taking its worldwide total to at least Rs 188 crore.

Awarding it three out of five stars, the Hindustan Times review praised the film as ‘Shetty’s best work, a film of unflagging tempo with a genuinely charismatic lead.’ Simmba also stars Sonu Sood and Sara Ali Khan. Ranveer will next be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, set in Mumbai’s emerging rap scene. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and will be released on February 14.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 03, 2019 12:11 IST