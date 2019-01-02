Simmba box office day 6: Ranveer Singh’s film earns Rs 122.7 cr in total, breaks record

Simmba is roaring at the box office, capitalizing on the New Year break. The Ranveer Singh film ended 2018 on a positive note for Bollywood and did spectacularly well on the first day of 2019, breaking a few records in the process.

Simmba box office collection, after five days at the ticket windows, stands at an estimated Rs 122.7 crore, according to Box Office India. The trade site also pointed out that at Rs 26 crore, the film’s collection on January 1 is one of the highest first Tuesday collections of all time.

The film has earned Rs 122.75 crore till date with Friday collections of Rs 20.50 crore, Saturday earnings of Rs 23.75 crore, Rs 31 crore coming in on Sunday, Rs 21.5 crore earning on Monday and Rs 26 crore on Tuesday. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Rohit Shetty film is also doing well worldwide. “#Simmba is super-strong in international markets... 4-day Overseas total is close to 40 cr... Day 1: $ 1.884 mn Day 2: $ 1.590 mn Day 3: $ 1.492 mn Day 4: $ 779k Total: $ 5.745 mn [ 39.85 cr],” he tweeted.

#Simmba is super-strong in international markets... 4-day Overseas total is close to ₹ 40 cr...

Day 1: $ 1.884 mn

Day 2: $ 1.590 mn

Day 3: $ 1.492 mn

Day 4: $ 779k

Total: $ 5.745 mn [₹ 39.85 cr]

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 1, 2019

The masala entertainer presents Ranveer as a bent cop who has a change of heart after a woman close to him is raped. The film stars Sara Ali Khan as the leading lady with Sonu Sood as the antagonist. The film is looking at an empty window with the next big releases coming only on January 11, Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister.

First Published: Jan 02, 2019 13:21 IST