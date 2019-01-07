Simmba box office: Ranveer Singh’s film sprints towards Rs 200 cr, is third highest earner of 2018

Actor Ranveer Singh has registered a big win of his career with Simmba. The action film has emerged as the third most successful movie of 2018, making Rs 190 crore at the box office in 10 days of its release.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the figures on Twitter. “#Simmba biz at a glance...Week 1: 150.81 cr Weekend 2: Rs 39.83 cr Total: Rs 190.64 cr India biz. #Simmba benchmarks... Crossed Rs 50 cr: Day 3, Rs 100 cr: Day 5 Rs 150 cr: Day 7 Rs 175 cr: Day 10 India biz,” he wrote in his tweet. The film is just a few days away from Rs 200 crore mark.

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 39.83 cr

Total: ₹ 190.64 cr

India biz.#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

“#Simmba refuses to slow down... Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2... Nears Rs 200 cr mark... Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: Rs 190.64 cr. India biz, Taran wrote in another tweet.

The action-thriller raked Rs. 20.72 crore on the first day of its release, it gained popularity on the second day and minted Rs. 23.33 crore. On its third day, the flick earned Rs. 31.06 crore and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark. On Monday, it minted Rs. 21.24 crore and the film remained unstoppable on Tuesday earning Rs. 28.19 crore, paving its way to the 100 crore club.

The action drama had an impressive start at the box office on its opening day, Simmba has emerged as Ranveer’s highest opener. His earlier period drama film Padmaavat had managed to mint Rs. 19 crore on its first day. The film has an added advantage as there are no big releases this weekend. Two major movies including, Uri and The Accidental Prime Minister are releasing on January 11.

The Rohit Shetty film is Ranveer’s second highest grosser after the blockbuster Padmaavat (Rs 282.28 crore) and has already surpassed the collections of period drama Bajirao Mastani (Rs 183.75 crore). The actor also holds the record for featuring in two of the three highest Hindi film grossers of 2018; Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju (Rs 334.57 crore) is the top grosser of the year.

Apart from Ranveer, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood, who portrays the role of the antagonist in the cop drama and Ajay Devgn who has a cameo in Simmba. The flick is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster Temper.

Directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar, the movie is a solid, well-packaged entertainer with a powerful message.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 15:54 IST