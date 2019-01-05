Simmba box office day 8: Ranveer Singh’s film makes Rs 159 crore, heads towards Rs 200 crore mark

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Simmba, is doing wonders at the box office, tracking to cross the Rs 200 crore mark domestically within two weeks of release. According to latest figures tweeted by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film made Rs 9.02 crore on its second Friday, and is eyeing the Rs 175 crore mark in its second weekend.

“Simmba starts Week 2 with a bang... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself... Will make an entry into ₹ 200 cr Club before Week 2 concludes,” Taran wrote on Saturday. The film has already crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, becoming Ranveer Singh’s biggest solo hit.

#Simmba starts Week 2 with a bang... Will cross ₹ 175 cr in Weekend 2 itself... Will make an entry into ₹ 200 cr Club before Week 2 concludes... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr. Total: ₹ 159.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 5, 2019

Simmba also marks the eighth consecutive film directed by Rohit Shetty to cross the Rs 100 crore mark domestically. His winning streak began with Golmaal 3 in 2010. Shetty’s biggest domestic hit is the 2013 Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Chennai Express.

According to Taran, the film’s overseas earnings stand at around Rs 60 crore. In India, its top market is Mumbai, where it has made more than Rs 55 crore, according to Box Office India.

Simmba registered the second biggest opening week of any 2018 release, following Ranbir Kapoor’s biopic of actor Sanjay Dutt, Sanju.

Ranveer will now move on to his next film, director Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama, Gully Boy. He plays a Mumbai street rapper in the film, based in part on the life of Divine. Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and is scheduled for a February 14 release. Shetty, meanwhile, will build on his Singham cinematic universe with a new spin-off, featuring Akshay Kumar’s character, who appeared in a cameo in Simmba.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 15:27 IST