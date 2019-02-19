Singer Ali Zafar supports Pak PM Imran Khan’s address after Pulwama attack, says what a speech

Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has applauded Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s address on the Pulwama terror attack, the worst in Jammu and Kashmir in decades. Zafar took to Twitter to share the video of the speech and told his followers to listen to it ’without any ego.’

“Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can’t, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace.#love #peace # #humanity #togetherness above all,” he wrote in his tweet. He also tweeted, “What a speech! @ImranKhanPTI.”

Listen with an open heart and mind devoid of ego, bias or hatred. If can’t, listen again after a few days in a moment of peace.#love #peace # #humanity #togetherness above all. PM Imran Khan Address To The Nation | Pulwama Attack | 19 Feb 2019 - YouTube https://t.co/wSXu5mNeeM — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 19, 2019

In his address, Khan denied Pakistan’s hand in the attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed. Pakistan-backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack. Pakistan PM, however, said that he would act against the perpetrators of the Pulwama terror attack if India shares “actionable intelligence”.

“You (India) have blamed the Pakistan government without any evidence...If you have any evidence, we will act,” Imran Khan said.

Meanwhile, MNS has demanded that music label pull down Pakistani artistes’ works from online portals. T-Series has pulled down videos and stopped promotions of two songs by Pakistani artistes after the demand. Pakistani artistes like Mehdi Hassan, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Ghulam Ali, have had a huge fan following in India. Over the past few years, artistes like Atif Aslam and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, apart from Fawad Khan, Shafqat Amanat Ali Khan, Ali Zafar and Farhan Saeed have also had big fan followings here.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also announced a blanket ban on Pakistani actors and artists working in the Indian film industry. Their statement said that despite the official ban if any organisation wants to work with Pakistani artists, the AICWA will take strict action against them.

