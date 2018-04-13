Sky is the limit for National Film Awards 2018 winners

The 65th National film Awards saw the best of talents honoured for their expertise in different areas of filmmaking. While late Sridevi was given the Best Actress award for her film Mom, late Vinod Khanna was adjudged the winner of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Here are some of the reactions from the winners.

Divya Dutta, Irada, Supporting Actress

It’s my first National Award win! I was packing for an outdoor shoot, when I started getting calls from the media. It feels beautiful. I feel like my hard work of all these years has got recognition. I was watching the National Awards but I ended up missing [the announcement of] the main awards. I am really happy.

Amit V Masurkar, Newton, Best Hindi film

I want to thank the jury for awarding Newton the National Award for Best Hindi Film. I hope this award and the film’s commercial success creates a bigger space for relevant political cinema. This wouldn’t have been possible without an incredible cast, crew, and the love and support from the people of Chhattisgarh where we shot the film.

Mayank Tewari, Newton, Best Hindi film

It feels satisfying, means a lot and a huge honour for all of us. The first person I called was Amit [V Masurkar] and he is happy. Did not expect so much when I was writing the film, but in so many ways it has made us all proud. Making the film was a fun ride. I am now going to call Pankaj Tripathi, he has got special mention for the film. We will definitely celebrate the honour soon.

Pankaj Tripathi, Newton, special mention

I got a call from (actor) Saurabh Shukla and I didn’t believe it at first. Since the news got out, my phone has not stopped ringing. In fact, I am getting so many calls that I have not been able to call my parents. Hum gaaon se isiliye toh nikle the ki kuchh aisa ho. Now that it has happened, I can’t believe it.” (On not getting many popular film awards) “Those are all channel awards, yeh desh ka award hai, bahut badi cheez hai.

Shree Narayan Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Best Choreography

Actually all songs in Toilet: Ek Prem Katha are very dear to me, so Gori Tu Latth Maar winning the best choreography awards is of course very thrilling. My day is made with this news. For the response the film has generated and is still generating is motivating. I would like to thank the jury and of course my lyrics writers, music composers and choreographer Ganesh [Acharya] ji.

Rana Daggubati, Ghazi, Best Telugu film & Baahubali: The Conclusion, Best Action Direction, Best Popular Film providing wholesome entertainment, Best Special Effects

I am really happy. It’s great for Ghazi because that was not an easy film to put together, a submarine war film which was not a standard commercial film, it doesn’t have love story and songs. There was a lot of resistance from people when we were making that film and then it came out in three languages. It’s the time to see alternate and mainstream cinema moving ahead hand-in-hand. There is an audience for new stories. There are new filmmakers who are doing so well, someone like Sankalp (Reddy) was making a short film but then we made a feature film out of that. Stories can come from anywhere. Baahubali has been winning various awards for some time now. It just says that we have made a spectacle film. It’s a start to many things...

(With inputs from Shreya Mukherjee, Yashika Mathur, Rishabh Suri and Monika Rawal Kukreja)