Snoop Dogg is not in Gully Boy, but here’s a pic of him and Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh on Thursday shared a throwback picture in which he’s posing with Snoop Dogg, the rapper known for his love of recreational drug use, basing his entire creative output on it. Snoop temporarily dropped rap music for reggae and began calling himself Snoop Lion.

Unfortunately for those of you wondering if Snoop will make an appearance (or at least perform a song) for Ranveer’s upcoming film, Gully Boy, in which he plays an up-and-coming Mumbai rapper, nothing on those lines has been reported.

“Ain’t nuthin but a G thang #throwbackthursday tha #doggfather @snoopdogg,” Ranveer wrote with the picture.

Gully Boy is inspired by the story of the rapper Divine, who gained online popularity after self-producing a string of music videos. Divine’s struggle is in many ways like the journey of several American rap artists who came from the Los Angeles neighbourhood of Compton.

The stories of these rappers - Dr Dre, Ice Cube and Eazy E - were dramatised in the film Straight Outta Compton, which also featured Snoop as a supporting character.

We’ve already seen Ranveer leave no stone unturned in his research for the film - he rapped with underground artistes and learned their way of life. Images of his character on the sets of the film look unlike anything we’ve seen before - he’s scrawny and toned down.

Ranveer recently starred as Alaudin Khilji in Padmaavat. His performance was met with critical praise.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy also stars Alia Bhatt and is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release.

Follow @htshowbiz for more