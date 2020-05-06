e-paper
Social media overdose by celebs amid lockdown? We are active but don't do it to show off, as a lot of people think, says Karishma Tanna

Social media overdose by celebs amid lockdown? We are active but don’t do it to show off, as a lot of people think, says Karishma Tanna

The actor says celebrities try to post more regularly than others on social media to show their fans and followers the right path and give them motivation

bollywood Updated: May 06, 2020 16:13 IST
Rishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri
Hindustan Times
Actor Karishma Tanna shares her lockdown experience
Actor Karishma Tanna shares her lockdown experience
         

Actor Karishma Tanna has been active on social media during the lockdown, be it for spreading awareness about Covid-19 or to just tell her fans the importance of staying fit. However, a section of people believe celebs are just trying to boast about how rosy their lives are, and they don’t know the ground reality.

Tanna disagrees.“We, as celebrities, have followers and fans, and we can give them the right path, motivation through either talking about it or revealing what we are doing. We don’t do it to show off. A lot of people think ‘what and why are you doing this and that’, but we actually do it to show that you guys should also do the same thing,” she explains. 

When the lockdown was announced, Tanna, 36, was in Lonavala with friends. “Immediately, we all packed our bags and rushed to get back. I am at home with family currently. I recently hurt myself, but these things keep happening, I am not taking too much load. I will come out of this stronger, I know it. I am spending time with my mother. I never baked before in my life, and trying to now. I take each day as it comes, because I know once the lockdown gets over, people won’t get the time for all this,” she tells us.

Tanna says she is trying to “chill” by catching up on web content, and talking to family and friends regularly. But right until the lockdown, she was busy, and quite a few projects of hers are stuck now. She reveals, “On the professional front, I was going to announce a web series, but I can’t talk about it right now. 2020 was supposed to be good for me, and this happened. You can’t do much about it.”

Follow htshowbiz for more

