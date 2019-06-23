Soha Ali Khan shows off her cricketing skills, tells kids ‘how to prepare for the perfect six’. Watch videos

Actor Soha Ali Khan will reportedly give cricketing tips to children, alongwith popular cartoon characters Peppa Pig and George. According to a report in Mid Day, the actor-turned-author will share tips and tricks that she learnt from her late father, cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, to children who represented India at the Street Child Cricket World Cup at Lord’s recently.

Soha’s grandfather Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi and father Mansoor made a name for themselves in the world of cricket. “So excited to interact with kids across India along with Peppa and George! Sharing some of the family secrets about cricket that I’ve grown up with - ranging from warm ups and teamwork to how to prepare for the perfect six,” Soha said in a statement.

“I’m excited and nervous at the same time since they are big shoes to fill but I know it will be a lot of fun with Peppa and George... They are just adorable,” she added.

The actor also shared video snippets and pictures, perhaps, from the shoot. In one, she displays fielding skills, while in another, she can be seen hitting the ball like a pro. In yet another clip, she knocks off the bails from the wickets with Peppa at the crease.

First Published: Jun 23, 2019 16:12 IST