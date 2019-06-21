Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya learns yoga from grandmother: See her stretch on a mat here

On International Yoga Day on Friday, actor Kunal Kemmu posted a rather cute picture of daughter Inaaya doing yoga with her grandmother. Sharing the picture, Kunal wrote: “Learning yoga from her grand mother under the watchful guidance of her grand father #happyinternationalyogaday.”

In the picture, we see baby Inaaya trying to imitate Kunal’s mother who is sitting in front of her, as the elderly lady does an intricate yoga pose. Looking cute in a pale pink t-shirt and cream-coloured trouser with a top pony tail, Inaaya looks intent at acing the pose in her own way. At the far end of the picture, keeping a watchful eye, is Kunal’s dad.

Also read: Kabir Singh movie review: Shahid Kapoor plays the fool in this toxic, troubling film

Kunal and wife Soha Ali Khan often put pictures with their little girl. On Father’s Day, Soha had put up a sweet of Kunal playing with Inaaya. Speaking about parenthood, Kunal had told IANS, “It’s a constant change and like after marriage people start saying life changes and I used to be like, not at all! It’s actually after you have a baby, your life actually changes.” He further said that parenthood had helped him evolve as a person, “Yeah, definitely. I am learning how to be a parent and all my decisions are based around my daughter Inaaya.”

On the work front, Kunal, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank, will next be seen in Malang. The film also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:27 IST