Sonakshi Sinha responds to reports of cops visiting her house: ‘There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end’

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has responded to reports of cops visiting her house in Mumbai, in a cheating case filed against her last year. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood actor said she us extending full support to the police officers.

UP Police paid a visit to Sonakshi’s Mumbai house in relation to case registered against her in Muradabad. She allegedly received Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance but did not turn up for the event.

Sonakshi tweeted. “An event organizer who couldn’t live up to his commitment obviously thinks he can make a fast buck by maligning my crystal clear image in the press. There is full cooperation with the authorities from my end for the investigation to be conducted. Would request the media not to fan these bizarre claims of an unscrupulous man.”

Moradabad police approached Juhu police station regarding the case, and the team visited Sonakshi’s residence to record her statement. However, she wasn’t at home and could not speak to the police, sources close to the actor revealed.

In February, a case was registered against the actor and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance but not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018. The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 of IPC. “In her nine years long career she has only worked with complete honesty and sincerity. What this man is accusing her of is completely untrue and baseless. This is just a way of extortion by maligning her spot free reputation in the press and it is not something that Sonakshi and her team will succumb to. She is a thorough professional and we have been more than cooperative with whichever authorities that have gotten in touch with us because we have nothing to hide, “ a report in Mumbai Mirror quoted Sonakshi’s spokesperson as saying.

Sonakshi is currently working with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt on Bhuj The Pride of India. She is also shooting for Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 in which she repriasses her role as Salman’s wife, Rajjo. She is promoting Khandaani Shafakhana that will mark the Bollywood debut of Badshah and will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal.

(with ANI inputs)

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 13:41 IST