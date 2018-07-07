Sonakshi Sinha screams in pain as she works out with Katrina Kaif. See pics, videos

It’s not easy to match Katrina Kaif’s commitment to fitness, not even for gym-regular Sonakshi Sinha. The two were spotted burning calories together in Sonakshi’s latest Instagram post and while Katrina was able to swim through the exercises without any hassle, her partner had quite a tough time.

“Send help, send help now! Please! If anyone is seeing this, we need help!,” Sonakshi screams in a video recorded by their trainer. The two actors are seen lying with their backs on a training mat, doing leg-raises with their arms tangled together. While Sonakshi was busy asking for help, Katrina couldn’t help but smile.

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on Jul 6, 2018 at 1:47am PDT

“Statutory warning: working out with @katrinakaif and @rezaparkview is hazardous to health (or possibly quite the opposite),” she captioned the post.

Her fans also found the video hilarious. “Too good.. Haha.. Can’t stop laughing.. Can understand,” wrote a fan. “Fulfilling to watch two of my favourite girls working out together,” commented another.

Sonakshi and Katrina are currently in US on their Dabangg Tour. They are joined by Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Maniesh Paul, Guru Randhawa, Daisy Shah and more. Check out more pictures and videos from their tour:

