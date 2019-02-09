Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja are at their traditional best as they seek blessings at a gurudwara. See pictures

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja have shared pictures from a gurudwara in New Delhi. The couple took to Instagram to post pictures of themselves, seeking blessings at the gurudwara.

They are both simply dressed, with smiles on their faces. Anand’s post also has his brother, Anant. Sonam and Anand were married in a private ceremony in May. Their post wedding celebrations were attended by some of the biggest names in Bollywood.

Sonam recently appeared in the Punjab-set romantic drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film was lauded for its progressive theme - it was about a same-sex relationship - and received good reviews, however, it could not translate this into good box office numbers. The film made Rs 13 crore in its opening weekend.

Sonam and Anand often share pictures of themselves on social media. In a recent post, the couple can be seen cuddling. “Miss you....love you,” Sonam captioned the picture, which is perhaps a nod to their long-distance marriage. Speaking about their relationship, Anand said in a recent interview, “When it comes to marriage, small things matter a lot. We eat meals together, even if we are in different time zones, on Skype. We also actively make sure that we don’t go over two weeks without seeing each other.”

Also read: Anand Ahuja proposed to Sonam Kapoor without a ring. Find out how they got engaged

In another picture with Anand, Sonam quoted a famous Apple ad campaign and wrote, “Here’s to the crazy ones. The misfits. The rebels. The troublemakers. The round pegs in the square holes. The ones who see things differently... And while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius. Because the people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world, are the ones who do.”

Sonam will next be seen with Dulquer Salmaan in the Zoya Factor, based on a book by Anuja Chauhan.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Feb 09, 2019 15:43 IST