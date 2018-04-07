Sonam Kapoor and more show support for Salman Khan on social media

With Salman Khan in his third day at the Jodhpur Central Jail, Bollywood stars are reacting to the actor’s imprisonment. Co-stars Sonam Kapoor, Daisy Shah and more have posted messages on social media in support of the Bhai of Bollywood.

“You’re the best! Always by your side!,” Sonam captioned a photo of the two, posted on Saturday. She worked with him in Sooraj Barjatya’s Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo and in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya.

Daisy posted a picture of Salman’s famous blue-stone silver bracelet. “We are here for you! #blessedtohaveyouinmylife #youwillcomebackstronger,” she wrote.

Preity Zinta, who visited the actor in the jail yesterday, posted an inspirational message on Instagram that read “Hope is seeing light in spite of being surrounded by darkness.”

“This too shall pass!! When all else fails it’s hope one holds on too,” she captioned the picture.

Director Remo D’Souza, who for the first time has directed the 52-year-old star in their upcoming film Race 3, posted a photo of Salman on Twitter and captioned it “All I know is I love Salman Khan and a big fan of him as an actor but bigger FAN as a human.”

Bobby Deol wrote alongside his picture with Salman, “I love you mamu”.

LOVE YOU MAMU A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol) on Apr 6, 2018 at 12:49pm PDT

Television actor Gauahar Khan also tweeted about the judgement. “Do u know that assault on a human being is a bailable offence ... below 3000 rs I think... n then u could fight it for years.. this includes assault on a woman BTW ... but a 20 yr pls case gets a sentencing which was for an endangered species. Hmmmmm,” she wrote. “N murders, lynching in broad daylight all over the country in the last 1 year??? What about those cases ??? Or I forgot that was also in the name of an animal ... so basically we should all become animals for justice,” she added.

Sonu Sood wrote, “’The sad duty of politics is to establish justice in a sinful world’ you will come out a winner my brother.” “Tough times don’t last...tough people do...waiting for tiger to be back @BeingSalmanKhan,” wrote Maneish Paul in a tweet.

Elli Avram tweeted, “What doesn’t break you will only make you stronger. I haven’t seen a more stronger and so humble person than @BeingSalmanKhan.”

Singer Sona Mohapatra was perhaps the only celebrity to openly praise the judgement. “So, what new inane defence will Madhu Kishwar sprout now? Nafisa Ali? RJ Rishi Kannan? Will daddy say sorry on his behalf? What will the suck ups in the industry do? When’s bail? When’s the next block buster release? Dabangg’concert’ tour dates? Big Boss? Charity drives?,” she posted on Friday. However, she then had to fight an entire army of Salman fans on Twitter all day.

Have achieved much more. 1)I am a law abiding citizen to start with. Have always respected my constitution, unlike him. 2) I have never hurt or killed any one be it for leisure, for lack of control or any other reason, unlike him. 3)I make my parents, family & fans proud everyday https://t.co/NdZzOhVEIB — SONA (@sonamohapatra) April 7, 2018

On Thursday, the Jodhpur court convicted Salman for killing two blackbucks in October 1998 when he was shooting for the film Hum Saath Saath Hai, and sentenced him to five years in jail.

The trial court acquitted his co-stars, Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, giving them the “benefit of doubt”.

Follow @htshowbiz for more