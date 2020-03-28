Sonam Kapoor on why she returned to India from UK amid Covid-19 outbreak: ‘He’d hate to say this but my father is 63’

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 19:52 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor and her businessman husband Anand Ahuja returned to India last week from UK amid the coronavirus outbreak, right before the government announced a ban on international flight. People across the world were advised not to travel and stay where they were but Sonam had a reason to come back to her country.

In a recent interview, Film Companion’s Anupama Chopra asked Sonam why she decided to come back. The actor said, she and her husband decided they should be by their parents’ side at this crucial time. “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly,” she said in a video chat with Anupama.

The novel coronavirus is known to mostly affect the older population. Elderly people have been recommended by different health organisations to stay indoors and away from crowds to avoid the risk of infection.

The 34-year-old actor documented her experience of flying back to India from London on Instagram stories. The Neerja actor started the video by thanking everybody at the airport, and the ones on the flight for a ‘smooth and responsibly done’ journey. The actor also addressed how she and her husband was surprised to see not much of a screening happening back in London.

She further detailed about how after landing in India, before immigration, they were asked to fill a form that took a past 25-day travel history. She, Anand and her spot boy, who is like ‘family’ to her, were checked for their temperatures, which were ‘fine’.

She had also lauded the incredible ways in which the authorities and the governing bodies are handling the situation. “Everybody is doing their best ..we are together..I’m back in India with my husband and have no symptoms of the virus because we have been not in any countries that have a rampant spread of the virus.”

Sonam and Anand then put themselves in quarantine at their home in New Delhi.

