Rishi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor lead Bollywood in mourning chef Floyd Cardoz’s death: ‘Will cherish meal you made for us’

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 21:30 IST

Bollywood is mourning the death of acclaimed chef Floyd Cardoz. The Indian-born international chef died in the US after being diagnosed with coronavirus last week.

Rishi Kapoor shared his condolences on Twitter. “RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant “Paowala” at Spring Street. NY. And several times at the “Bombay Canteen” (Phoenix Mills) and “O’Pedro”(BKC) all in Mumbai,” he wrote. Sonam Kapoor wrote, “RIP chef.”

RIP. Floyd Cardoz. Will cherish the meal you made for us at your restaurant "Paowala" at Spring Street. NY. And several times at the "Bombay Canteen" (Phoenix Mills) and "O’Pedro"(BKC) all in Mumbai. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 25, 2020

This is really tragic. Just a month ago I'd re-created a recipe from his book Flavorwala. It was a meat stew and it was stunning. What a loss... https://t.co/CMamTGta4t — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) March 25, 2020

Yes. This is just unbelievable https://t.co/fF74gPst8n — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) March 25, 2020

This is just too sad. RIP. Strength to all his loved ones 🙏🏼 https://t.co/I4Yx84Ke4a — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) March 25, 2020

Actor Rahul Bose tweeted: “Shocked to hear the passing away of @floydcardoz. Apart from enjoying sterling meals at his various restaurants in New York & Bombay, he was a wonderful man - always warm, gracious and funny. Any pandemic always gets more ominous when you know those who have succumbed. RIP Floyd.”

Actor Tisca Chopra wrote: “So sad. RIP Floyd.” Sophie Choudry called Floyd’s demise a “huge loss to the culinary world”. Chef Kunal Kapur, who is also known for judging Masterchef India, mourned the demise of Floyd. “It is sad to share that chef floyd Cardozo. @floydcardoz is no more. He has been an inspiration to many and I was hoping to cook with him some day.Falling to #covid19 just goes to show that this threat is very real so everyone please take care of yourselves. RIP cheffie. #corona,” Kapur wrote.

People may not realize it, but so much of the food you eat today was influenced by Floyd when he was the cdc at Lespinasse with the late chef Grey Kunz. The family tree that branched out of that hall of fame kitchen changed gastronomy in America for the better — Dave Chang (@davidchang) March 25, 2020

Actor Athiya Shetty wrote, “This is just too sad. RIP. Strength to all his loved ones.” Director Hansal Mehta wrote, “This is really tragic. Just a month ago I’d re-created a recipe from his book Flavorwala. It was a meat stew and it was stunning. What a loss.”

Floyd was recently seen on the second season of Netflix’s show Ugly Delicious, headed by chef Dave Chang. Chang wrote, “I don’t want to believe this. People may not realize it, but so much of the food you eat today was influenced by Floyd when he was the cdc at Lespinasse with the late chef Grey Kunz. The family tree that branched out of that hall of fame kitchen changed gastronomy in America for the better. But as great as a chef as Floyd was, he was a better person and amazing dad. I will miss you so much Floyd.”

A statement released by The Hunger Inc, the company that runs the restaurants, had confirmed a few days back that the chef had tested positive for COVID-19 in New York. “As a precautionary measure we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)and or (put themselves in) self-quarantine,” the statement said, according to a Mid-Day report.

