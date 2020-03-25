e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, culinary director of The Bombay Canteen, dies because of coronavirus

Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, culinary director of The Bombay Canteen, dies because of coronavirus

Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, has passed away in New Jersey. Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Floyd Cardoz had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.
Floyd Cardoz had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.(Floyd Cardoz Instagram)
         

Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, has passed away in New Jersey. Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

 Cardoz had tested positive for COVID -19, after which the company Hunger Inc., that owns The Bombay Canteen, released a statement confirming it:

“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” it said.

 

Cardoz was born in Mumbai and had trained to become a biochemist, but later discovered his passion for cooking. He went to culinary school in India and Switzerland and later moved to New York City.

top news
5 more coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal; follows up with a request
5 more coronavirus cases in Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal; follows up with a request
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
LIVE: Coronavirus-affected numbers climb to 600 in India
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
Mahabharata won in 18 days, battle against coronavirus will take 21 days, says PM Modi
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
India likely to unveil $20 billion-plus stimulus package to tackle Covid-19 downturn: Report
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
Netflix giving away free passes due to Covid-19? No, it’s a scam.
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
How streaming services are helping people cope with lockdown
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
‘He had a shocker’: Warne, Finch confused after Aus PM’s Covid-19 presser
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
COVID-19: People rush for gas, groceries in Mumbai amid nationwide lockdown
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19 LockdownHantavirus Symptomscoronavirus in indiaPriyanka Chopra on CoronavirusGudi Padwa 2020Pakistan Covid-19 positive cases

don't miss

latest news

india news

lifestyle