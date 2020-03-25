Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, culinary director of The Bombay Canteen, dies because of coronavirus

more-lifestyle

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 18:29 IST

Indian-origin chef Floyd Cardoz, the culinary director of the restaurant The Bombay Canteen, has passed away in New Jersey. Floyd had tested positive for COVID-19 recently.

Cardoz had tested positive for COVID -19, after which the company Hunger Inc., that owns The Bombay Canteen, released a statement confirming it:

“Mr. Cardoz (59), currently admitted to a hospital in New York in the U.S., tested positive for COVID-19 on March 18, 2020. As a precautionary measure, we have informed the Health Department in Mumbai about the same. We are also reaching out personally to people who have interacted with him during his visit to India, so they can take necessary medical advice should they indicate any symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and/ or self-quarantine. Mr. Cardoz flew back to New York from Mumbai via Frankfurt on March 8, 2020,” it said.

Cardoz was born in Mumbai and had trained to become a biochemist, but later discovered his passion for cooking. He went to culinary school in India and Switzerland and later moved to New York City.