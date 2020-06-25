Sonam Kapoor shares photo from family album, featuring mother Sunita, siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan

bollywood

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture from her childhood, featuring mother Sunita and siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan. She shared the picture as an Instagram story.

The black-and-white picture shows Sunita holding Harshvardhan in her arms and has another arm around Rhea while Sonam stands next to her. Sonam looks no more than 10 years old.

On Father’s Day, Sonam had tweeted to not only wish her father on the occasion but also to accept that she was privileged. She had said, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter.”

Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 21, 2020

The star kids of Bollywood have been under intense scrutiny following the untimely and shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and the reason for his death has been confirmed by police as ‘‘asphyxia due to hanging’. However, there has been a raging debate about culture of promotion of star kids and what is seen as systematic ouster of talent not hailing from film families.

Sonam had been staying in Delhi ever since her return from London in mid March. A day before her birthday on June 9, her husband Anand and she reached Mumbai. On reaching her parents’ home, she had posted a picture with her sister and thanked her husband for making it possible. She had written: “‘Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja.’

Pictures from her midnight celebrations flooded the internet a celebrations began. In fact, it was a lavish home affair, despite the lockdown. There were cakes, balloons and flowers. A particular balloon shaped as number ‘35’ was also part of the celebrations to denote her age.

