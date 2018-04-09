Sonam Kapoor trolled for her answer to this puzzle. Can you solve it?

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor is no stranger to online trolling. Whether it’s for her remarks on met ban or her nepotism tweet, the 32 year old actress has often been at the receiving end of trolls.

It isn’t different this time either as the Neerja actress became the target for her answer to a puzzle she found on Twitter.

The puzzle was initially tweeted by Filmfare magazine editor Jitesh Pillaai and Sonam shared it with her answer.

Without even wasting a second, trolls began to school her for her mistake.

When God was distributing brains, someone was busy shopping for make up and designer clothing. https://t.co/tNe4JhNo9J — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 9, 2018

Didi why dont you stick to your day job...



Mathematics is not an easy stuff...



and its not even Mathematics, its just a prob involving observation...just like your acting, your observation skill is also Mashallah... https://t.co/cEv1Y4PND2 — B.A.B.Y. (@udaasKrishna) April 9, 2018

Correct ans is 18. Go n take tuition from Prodigal Science 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/vt8zb1Okfv — Rahul Bhagwat (@rahulbhagwat28) April 9, 2018

7??

Is that your IQ or your math score? — Rupa Murthy Official (@ProudBhagavathi) April 9, 2018

Agar baaki ke 11 dekh liye hote to aap Infosys me baith ke coding kar rahi hoti. Great choice of profession — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 9, 2018

But Sonam is not someone to be bogged down so easily. She responded to the criticism with humour.

Terrible at math 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

Hahahahaha as soon as I tweeted it I knew I was wrong and still don’t know the answer lol 😂 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) April 9, 2018

For those struggling to solve the puzzle, the correct answer is 18.