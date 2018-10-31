Sonam Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna lead Bollywood’s Halloween 2018 celebrations. See pics

Bollywood is dressing up for Halloween with actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Diana Penty and others sharing pictures of themselves in costume. Sonam took to Instagram to post a picture of herself dressed as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. She captioned the picture, “Don’t be a baby. I know what I’m doing. — Wednesday Addams #HappyHalloween.”

Soha Ali Khan chose to dress her daughter Inaaya in a black outfit with a skeleton print, and paired with denims. She shared a picture of Inaaya’s look on her Instagram. She captioned it, “Happy Halloween”.

Diana Penty dressed up as her namesake, Princess of Themyscira, Diana, who is the DC Universe’s female superhero, Wonder Woman. The Happy Bhaag Jayegi actor shared a picture of herself with Wonder Woman’s tiara and the shield. She captioned the picture, “For Halloween, I choose to be Diana! #WonderWoman @gal_gadot.”

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna also posted a picture on Instagram. She shared a video in which she is seen kissing a ghost face mask and she is dressed like one, too. She captioned the picture, “Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? #Halloween.”

Preity Zinta shared a picture of herself in which she is seen wearing a black outfit, but the highlight is her veil, which gives the effect of a giant spider sitting on her head. She captioned the picture, “Bringing up my wicked side ! Wishing y’all a super fun spook-taculer#HalloweenNight filled with magical surprises ! P.S. don’t forget to tell me your favourite halloween character ! #Ting ! #HappyHalloween!”

Others who celebrated the occasion include Sarah Jane Dias, Ekta Kapoor and Kanchi Kaul.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 21:21 IST